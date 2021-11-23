Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the all-new Honda Civic

The previous-generation Honda Civic was one of the most popular compact sedans in the Philippines over the past couple of years. Its success was owed in part to a nice combination of performance and style—a formula the brand is hoping to repeat with the introduction of the 2022 version.

Yes, the all-new Honda Civic is finally on our shores. The Japanese car manufacturer recently launched the vehicle locally, and it looks ready to take on the likes of the Mazda 3 and the Toyota Corolla Altis. Below is everything you need to know about the car if you’re considering buying one.

Variants and prices

The all-new Honda Civic will be available locally in three variants—all of which are turbocharged (more on this later). The base 1.5 S Turbo CVT unit will cost P1,290,000, and the lineup tops out at a cool P1,690,000.

2022 Honda Civic

Honda Civic 1.5 S Turbo CVT - P1,290,000 Honda Civic 1.5 V Turbo CVT - P1,498,000 Honda Civic 1.5 RS Turbo CVT - P1,690,000

Exterior

First, let’s talk dimensions. This compact sedan measures 4,678mm in length, 1,802mm in width, 1,415mm in height, and runs on a 2,735mm wheelbase and 134mm of ground clearance. Aside from the car’s height, all of those numbers surpass those of the previous-generation’s.

There’s a noticeably more premium vibe here compared to its predecessor, which sported a more aggressive tone. It flaunts longer, less aggressive-looking headlights, minimalist sides, and a classier overall appearance as opposed to an angry one.

The base variant gets halogen headlights, while higher-end units come with LEDs. All of them get daytime running lights, too. The S, V, and RS variants also run on 16-, 17-, and 18-inch wheels, respectively. Only top-of-the-line units get blacked-out alloys and a spoiler, though.

Interior

There’s a little more going inside compared to what we see with the exterior. Yes, you’ll find the dark, stealthy aesthetic that’s become a segment staple—but the 2022 Civic gets some design cues that really bring the cabin to life.

One of these is a unique honeycomb pattern you’ll find on the vehicle’s A/C vents. RS units also flaunt red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, shift knob, and seats, allowing these components to truly stand out. The top-spec variant is also the only one that comes with a leather and suede seat material combination (other units get just fabric).

Other things of note include a clean floating touchscreen interface, a completely digital instrument cluster for the RS Turbo, and nice polished metal trim on the A/C controls and other components. Also, keep in mind that the use of leather is much more prominent in the RS compared to the other two variants.

Engine and specs

All 2022 Honda Civics are front-wheel-drive and come powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged DOHC engine paired with a continuously variable transmission. This mill is good for 176hp at 6,000rpm and up to 240Nm of torque between 1,700-4,500rpm.

Fuel tank capacity is listed at 47 liters, and all units get a push-to-start ignition system as well. Keeping things stable on the road is a MacPherson strut/multi-link suspension combo, and stopping duties are handled by discs in the front and rear.

Extra features

We’re very happy to report that the all-new Honda Civic appears to have all the basics covered in this department. All variants get automatic climate control (dual-zone for the RS Turbo), speed-sensing door locks, and tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment.

The RS Turbo comes with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, while the rest of the lineup gets a seven-inch screen paired with an analog speedometer.

If Apple CarPlay compatibility is important to you, you’ll want to keep in mind that only the top-spec variant gets it in wireless form. The RS Turbo also gets a larger nine-inch floating touchscreen setup compared to the seven-inch ones found in the S and V Turbo. As far as speakers are concerned, the S, V, and RS get 4, 8 and 12 of them, respectively.

And finally, those of you who consider safety features a deal breaker when buying a brand-new auto will be pleased to learn that the entire 2022 Civic lineup comes with the brand’s Honda Sensing package. This includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic high beams, and a lane departure warning system, among other features. Only the RS Turbo, though, gets side curtain airbags.

