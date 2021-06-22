Hyundai gives us a peek at the upcoming Elantra N

Stoked for the Elantra N? Here’s a little something for you: Hyundai has just released the first official photos of its upcoming performance sedan without all the camo.

There are only a couple of photos available, but they’re enough to keep us on our toes. Above, you get a glimpse of the side of the car with the rear peeking out, and you’ll see that it’s still got the same athletic-looking silhouette as before albeit now the sedan’s already sporting the signature Hyundai N colors.

Below, there’s a photo of the front wheel, and here you’ll see a red N caliper hidden behind that stylish alloy wheel. The caliper pairs nicely with the red accents underneath the car, too.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

“Elantra N is a high-performance sedan that reveals the sportier side of our exceptional all-new Elantra through exciting N brand enhancements,” said Hyundai Motor Company N brand banagement & motorsport sub-division vice president Till Wartenberg. “We designed it to be a race proven sportscar with dynamic driving capabilities and style that performance enthusiasts love. I can’t wait to unveil Elantra N, an outstanding addition to the N brand lineup that offers pulse-pounding performance. Stay tuned for the digital world premiere.”

No other details were released, but Hyundai promises more info will be revealed in the coming weeks. What do you think, readers—are you liking what you’ve seen so far? If you want to keep an eye out for this one, then watch this space.

