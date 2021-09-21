The Hyundai Staria Load is a futuristic cargo van

Thought the Ford Fiesta Van and Toyota Yaris Electric Hybrid Ecovan looked cool? The Hyundai Staria Load thinks otherwise. Not only is it rather stylish for a workhorse, but it’s also a legit commercial van with loads of space out back. No offense to the two hatchbacks we mentioned.

This utility version of the Staria has just been revealed in Australia, and it retains its futuristic looks and hosts some extra tech.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Styling is basically the same. Only the rear windows have been replaced by panels and 17-inch steel wheels have been fitted underneath. Buyers can also choose between a liftback and a twin-swing rear door.

Moving onto the cabin, there are two configurations available: a two-seat and a five-seat layout. You get 4,935 liters of space with the former and 2,890 liters with the latter. In addition to the massive space, there are also a host of amenities inside.

These include an eight-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, a wireless charging pad, an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree-view camera (for liftback models only).

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

The Staria Load comes available with a 2.2-liter CRDi diesel engine that generates 174hp and 430Nm of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic. The setup allows the van to tow up to 2.5 tons, while fuel economy is pegged at around 14km/L.

How’s this for a workhorse, then? If this were available locally, would you consider getting this for your business?

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

