This is the three-door workhorse version of the Ford Fiesta in the UK

Remember the Toyota Yaris that got the utility vehicle treatment? Well, it appears there’s also a Ford Fiesta in that unusual mini-utility segment, and this one just received a few updates. Seriously, what’s up with these carmakers turning hatchbacks into workhorses in the UK?

The new Fiesta Van was unveiled alongside the updated Fiesta. It’s based on the three-door version of the popular hatchback and looks basically like a typical city car on the outside but is actually a full-on ute on the inside.

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

It features a two-seat layout with the front half of the cabin separated completely from the rear thanks to a built-in divider. Loading cargo here should be a cinch thanks to the car’s naturally low ride height. There’s plenty of space, too, as the vehicle boasts 960 liters of storage out back.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This updated version gets tech such as active park assist, adaptive cruise control with speed-sign recognition, blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert and active braking, lane-keep asist, and pre-collision assist with active braking. A Ford SYNC 3 system with an eight-inch touchscreen display is also available.

See Also

Buyers can spec their Fiesta Vans with either a 123hp mild-hybrid or a petrol powertrain. The former promises responsive performance and 13% better fuel economy in slow-speed driving , among other things.

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

“Our stylish compact van is now even better looking and more streetwise than ever, helping customers promote their business and drive with confidence in and out of town,” said Ford of Europe commercial vehicles director Brendan Lyne. “The new Fiesta Van’s advanced driver assistance systems can make work less demanding for our customers, while its electrified powertrains and Ford Pro’s aftersales expertise help their businesses to thrive.”

Do you think this is yet another impractical gimmick, or it’s actually one you’d consider getting if it were available in our market? Share your two cents in the comments.

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.