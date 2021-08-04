Toyota has built a utility version of the Yaris Hybrid

Toyota making cargo versions of its vehicles is nothing new. In these parts, we’ve already seen workhorse versions of the Hilux and the Hiace. Heck, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) even built a bare-bones two-seat Avanza once.

But if you thought that last one was unusual and maybe borderline impractical, get a load of this: the Toyota Yaris Electric Hybrid Ecovan from Spain. This is basically a fourth-generation Yaris—the one currently being sold in Europe, not the one we have here in our market—that’s been given the full utility vehicle treatment out back.

This part of the rather small cabin has been completely separated from the front. The rear seats have been removed, and a wooden floor with rubber matting has been installed to give it a flat bed, allowing for easier loading and storage.

This rear cabin measures 1,242.8mm long, 866.8mm wide, and 694.8mm tall, with a maximum payload capacity of 430kg. In total, the Yaris Ecovan boasts 720 liters of cargo space.

Okay, to be fair, it’s not that impractical. This is a hybrid Yaris, after all, a hatchback that Toyota says can do more than 30km/L. What the car lacks in cargo space, it makes up for it in excellent fuel efficiency.

What’s more, the Yaris Ecovan also gets Toyota Safety Sense features, among many others. Unlike many workhorses, this one gets safety and driver-assist tech on top of an Apple CarPlay-/Android Auto-compatible seven-inch infotainment system. Not too shabby for a ‘utility’ hatchback.

What do you think of the Yaris Ecovan, folks? Is this something you’d consider if TMP were to sell it here?

