PH-spec Hyundai Staria gets 2.2-liter turbodiesel with 175hp and up to 431Nm

So, we finally got hold of a local spec sheet for the Hyundai Staria, and it appears the rumors are true: Our market only has the option of a single turbodiesel engine.

Locally, it appears the entire Staria range will come equipped with a 2.2-liter CRDi turbodiesel engine that generates 175hp at 3,800rpm and 431Nm of torque at 1,500-2,500rpm. Higher-end variants only come with an eight-speed automatic transmission, while lower-end versions get a six-speed manual gearbox.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Also worth noting is that only the top-spec variant gets an all-wheel drivetrain. The rest of the local Staria lineup relies on the front wheels. Only the Premium variant gets larger 18-inch disc brakes up front, too, with the rest settling for 17-inch discs.

Buyers have three seating configurations to choose from. The top-of-the-line variant gets a seven-seat layout with captain’s chairs, while the GLS+ and Commuter get 11 seats each. The cargo variant only comes with three.

While the van’s lineup shares largely the same dimensions (only the cargo version is different thanks to 10mm of extra height), cargo capacity is drastically different with each variant. The top-spec Staria Premium can only carry up to 431 liters of cargo, while the Cargo can accommodate up to a whopping 4,935 liters. The rest of the range can carry up to 1,024 liters. We also want to point out that 186mm of ground clearance is standard for all units.

We think the Premium should be able to give the segment’s top dog, the Toyota Hiace, a run for its money. It comes loaded with features, including power sliding doors, a one-touch sunroof, a power tailgate, and smart cruise control. Hell, it even comes equipped with paddle shifters, and even advanced safety features like lane-keeping assist and forward collision avoidance assist.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

The main draw with going all-out on this model, though, is the seats. In Premium units, drivers get power-adjustable lumbar support, and the second row comes with “relaxation seats” wrapped in leather with sliding and reclining functionality. Non-Premium units come with standard 60:40 second-row benches.

The GLS+ is no slouch when it comes to safety either, by the way. While this variant does not get all the advanced tech the top-spec Premium does, it still comes with curtain airbags, a blind-spot monitor, 360-degree camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

In case you missed it, you should check out our previous report on the model’s local prices and variants here. Frankly, at this point, we’re just waiting on a local launch. Considering Hyundai Motor Philippines said it should be taking place within the month, we might not have to sit tight for much longer.

