The Jeep Meridian is a versatile new seven-seat SUV that’s made in India

You know how we often say the cars sold in India match up nicely with the Philippine setting on account of the similarities between the two nations’ road conditions? This might fit nicely inside that evidence folder.

What is it? It’s a brand-new SUV called the Jeep Meridian that’s headed for showrooms in India. It comes with three rows and seven seats, and based on how it looks, it should be able to take on most conditions its owners can put it through.

The vehicle is built completely in India, and Jeep says it was created with fulfilling the diverse needs of the market’s motorists in mind. It’s named after the Meridian 77 East—a route that runs down the whole length of the country. Watch it undergo testing in the video below:

Jeep Meridian reveal

Alright, we do have to make one disclaimer: This vehicle isn’t exactly brand-new. Well, at least not if reports online saying it’s based on South America’s Jeep Commander are true. We see the similarity, but you can’t be 100% sure, because the Meridian remains hidden under camouflage.

No pricing, performance details, or specs just yet. Think Jeep could go mass-market in the Philippines with an offering like this? Let us know in the comments.

