Jeep gives us our first look at the 2022 Renegade in Brazil

The Renegade, Jeep’s subcompact crossover offering and arguably the brand’s cutest car to date, is getting a refresh.

The American car manufacturer dropped a teaser for the updated version over in Brazil, and it’s about as revealing as teasers come. Watch:

This thing might be hidden behind a barrage of quick camera cuts, but it’s there. You get a full look at the vehicle, which flaunts a relatively sportier demeanor and more macho design elements compared to its predecessor.

Jeep has given the Renegade’s face a more minimalist seven-slot grille design, new headlights, and squarer application of matte black plastic. The lower fascia in particular looks much more rugged now thanks to boxier proportions and more angular foglight surrounds. Worth noting, however, is that the unit featured in the teaser is a Trailhawk variant, so there’s still no telling exactly what shown off here will trickle down to lower-end units.

We also get a gander at the crossover’s new interior. The overall look remains the same with nary a change made to the dashboard, but the cockpit gets a much more refined-looking steering wheel and a fancier digital instrument cluster.

No word yet regarding any changes to the mechanicals. In the Philippines, Jeep Renegade units come equipped with a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine capable of 138hp and up to 230Nm of torque.

So, is an updated version of the Jeep Renegade something you’d like to see available in the local market? Let the manufacturer know in the comments.

