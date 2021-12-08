At P879,000, can the all-new Kaicene CX70 take on our market’s other seven-seater SUVs?

Seven-seater SUVs are about a dime a dozen in the Philippines at this point. A ton of car manufacturers are offering one (or two, if you count vehicles like the Toyota Rush), and in many cases, the choice oof which one to go for comes down to price.

Local buyers on a tight budget will be pleased to know that another budget offering has entered the market. At just P879,000, the all-new Kaicene CX70 is hoping to grab a slice of that sweet seven-seater pie.

This vehicle comes powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine capable of 148hp and up to 230Nm of torque paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Kaicene’s main selling point here, though, is the space the CX70 provides.

The CX70 measures 4,705mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,775mm in height. It rides on a 2,780mm wheelbase, and Kaicene says the interior—which comes with a 50:50 split third row and 40:60 second row—offers up to 3,810 liters of cargo space.

In terms of design, the exterior conveys a relatively burly demeanor thanks to strong character lines. The headlight and grille format is also reminiscent of something you’d see on a Range Rover. Inside, the cabin is nice enough with some soft-touch materials, a stealthy color scheme, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity. Only dual airbags, though, which might be a deal-breaker if you’re someone who puts a premium on safety features.

So, good space and a very affordable price tag. Do you think this combination will be enough to push this model towards Filipino car buyers? Let us know in the comments.

