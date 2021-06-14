This is the new Kia Forte GT in five-door form

Kia already unveiled the refreshed Forte in its home market of Korea a couple of months back, albeit photos were a bit scarce then. Now, the new sedan has made its way to the Australian market, and we finally get a proper look at the top-spec GT variant.

PHOTO BY Kia

This one basically has the same face adorned with the new Kia badge, but it does get different 18-inch alloy wheels. Also, worth noting is that the Forte GT—also called the Cerato—that’s been launched Down Under is a five-door hatchback, not the same four-door sedan that we know. We reckon Kia will release a four-door version of it soon enough, though.

PHOTO BY Kia

Inside, the GT gets similar bits as the lower Forte variants. The same interior material can be found here, and there’s also the new 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (both of which are wireless) available. An exclusive feature in this top-of-the-line trim is the new sliding and tilting sunroof.

PHOTO BY Kia

There’s also nothing new under the hood. As mentioned previously, the range-topping Forte GT will be powered by a 1.6-liter turbopetrol that generates 201hp and 265Nm of torque and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch tranny. This is identical to the setup we have here in our market.

The new Forte GT’s handling is supposedly the same as before, but Kia says there were certain tweaks made to the suspension for improved ride comfort.

PHOTO BY Kia

So, what do you think of the new Forte GT, folks? If Kia Philippines were to bring the refreshed model here, do you think it should consider launching the five-door Forte, too? SHare your two cents in the comments.

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

