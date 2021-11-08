All-new Kia Sorento to be available in PH by the end of November

There’s already a plethora of seven-seat SUVs available in the market if you’re on the hunt for one. Considering the country’s obsession with passenger capacity, though? More is always merrier.

The latest addition to the segment comes courtesy of Kia in the form of the all-new Sorento. The fourth-generation SUV will be available in the market come the fourth week of November and should warrant a look if you’re shopping on a relatively more premium budget.

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Two variants will be made available by Kia Philippines. The first is the Sorento 4x2 SX 8DCT that will hit be available by the end of the month, and the second is the 4x2 EX 8DCT which will arrive in January 2022. Check out their prices below:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

2022 Kia Sorento

Sorento 4x2 SX 8DCT — P2,588,000 Sorento 4x2 EX 8DCT — P2,398,000

Both units will come equipped with a 2.2-liter SmartStream CRDi capable of 199hp and up to 441Nm of torque. The mill will come paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Of the two variants, the SX is the more lavish one. It comes equipped with niceties like power seats up front, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, electronic folding backrests, and advanced safety features like a blind-spot view monitor, a 360-degree camera, rear cross and forward collision avoidance assist, and lane-keep assist.

See Also

Features that come standard across the entire Sorento range include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a six-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, a power tailgate, and six airbags.

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Of course, we can’t end this conversation without speaking of the vehicle’s new appearance. It’s much more aggressive now thanks to an angry face that flaunts a massive tiger-nose grille flanked by macho headlights. And contributing to the SUV’s dominating stance are larger proportions: The fourth-gen Sorento is 30mm longer, 20mm wider, and 5mm taller than its predecessor.

The interior is quite the looker as well, thanks to a nice mix of attractive soft-touch material and modern design cues. Some of the standout choices include premium seat patterns, a stealthy color scheme, and angular components like the A/C vents and door handles.

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Reservations for the 2022 Kia Sorento are already open. It’s an impressive-looking package that we’re looking forward to trying out. Do you have plans to add this thing to your shortlist?

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.