The Kia Stonic Style Edition has arrived with a price tag of P895,000

The Kia Stonic landed in the Philippine market last year with two main qualities going for it. The first is that its compact size makes it a practical choice for people living in the city, and the second is that it’s relatively attainable.

If those two selling points make the Sonic an enticing proposition to you, but you were hoping to see a little more style from it, Kia Philippines has a new offering that might be worth checking out.

This is the Kia Stonic Style Edition. As the name suggests, it’s a slightly dressed-up version of the subcompact crossover. The tweaks seen here are relatively minor, but they do achieve the desired goal of setting this variant apart from standard versions of the vehicle.

So, what’s new here? The most obvious aesthetic change is the new blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels. You’ll also notice that there are some attractive red accents on the lower fascia now, as well as new side skirts are a rear skirt with silver trim. Also, a ‘Style Edition’ badge has been slapped on the rear of the car.

As you’ve probably guessed, there are no mechanical changes onboard. Kia Stonic Style Edition units still come equipped with a 1.4-liter gasoline engine capable of 99hp and 132Nm of torque mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The option of a manual transmission does not make its way to this variant.

Price? Each one costs P895,000. Do you think the visual upgrades seen here warrant the cost? Let us know in the comments.

