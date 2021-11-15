The new Maxus T60 Max packs more power than the Ford Ranger Raptor, Toyota Hilux

What does it take to be a strong contender in the local pickup segment? Judging by what the top-performing trucks have to offer, the criteria includes decent styling and a bunch of extra features to go along with a very potent engine.

The new Maxus T60 Max (or LDV T60 Max for the Aussies) ticks all those boxes. The face-lifted pickup just debuted Down Under, and it feels like a huge step up from the model we currently have here in our market. It actually looks like it’s worth a shot.

The new T60 Max adopts a more uniform Maxus design, sporting a front end that’s similar to that of the D60. It has a much larger grille and new vertical headlamps up front. There are aggressive-looking swept-back LED DRLs that add style to the front end as well.

The truck gets a large T60 Max badge embossed on the tailgate. This end has a beefier bumper that adds to the overall macho look.

The T60 Max also comes with a boatload of new tech. Here, you get a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity, six-way power-adjustable leather seats, and automatic climate control.

Safety features come aplenty, and this includes a fatigue reminder, lane-departure warning, a 360-degree camera with rear parking sensors, and hill-descent control. Cruise control is also available, as well as an on-demand rear-differential lock “for serious mud-plugging.”

Now, what makes this a really interesting model is the unit it has under its hood. The T60 Max packs a 2.0-liter bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 215hp and 500Nm of torque. Apart from the fact that it’s significantly punchier than the engines on local T60 units, it’s also more powerful than any other powertrain available in the local midsize pickup segment.

The bi-turbo engine can be mated to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic gearbox. With either gearbox, LDV says the pickup can do more than 10km/L in mixed driving conditions.

What do you think of the new pickup, then? Do you reckon this could compete in a pickup-crazy market like ours?

