The 2022 Mazda CX-5 looks more refined than ever

The Mazda CX-5 has always been one of the more stylish models in its segment. It appears as if Mazda wasn’t satisfied with the look just yet, though, because it has now unveiled the crossover sporting a new redesign.

PHOTO BY Mazda

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 that has now been unveiled for the North American and European markets features a much more refined look all around. Apart from the reworked bumper, you’ll notice that the black plastic claddings have been taken out to give the vehicle an even cleaner visage.

The headlights and taillights, meanwhile, now get a pair of rectangular LED lights per lamp. The chrome on the front grille has been reduced a bit as well.

PHOTO BY Mazda

No changes to the powertrain have been made, but turbocharged variants get more styling enhancements to separate them from the non-turbo versions in the range. The 2.5 Turbo variant features gloss-black finishes on the exterior and red accents and stitching inside the cabin.

Meanwhile, the 2.5 Turbo Signature variant’s interior boasts a mix of Nappa leather and genuine woodgrain trim.

PHOTO BY Mazda

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 also gets new tech in the package. The lineup now gets the Mazda intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) function that enables drivers to select among drive modes to optimize comfort and performance. What’s more, Mazda’s i-Activ AWD system now comes as standard across the range.

So, do you dig the new CX-5’s look? Tell us what you think about it in the comments.

PHOTO BY Mazda

PHOTO BY Mazda

