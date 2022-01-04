Mazda PH updates local CX-9 lineup for 2022, adds Black Edition variant

Local SUV buyers in the market for something relatively more upscale than the standard midsize model will be pleased to know that Mazda Philippines has finally brought in the new CX-9. What’s more, the company is expanding its local lineup with the addition of a new Black Edition variant.

Mazda has prepped its midsize SUV offering for the new year with a host of upgrades and new features. But first, let’s talk pricing. Check them out below:

2022 Mazda CX-9

Mazda CX-9 Touring – P2,490,000 Mazda CX-9 Black Edition – P2,790,000 Mazda CX-9 AWD Exclusive – P2,990,000

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

Now, on to what’s new. The vehicle now comes equipped with a new 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as a wireless charging pad for your smartphone. Those of you looking for a more engaging drive will appreciate the newly added paddle shifters, and an auto-hold function is now available to complement the electronic parking brake. G-Vectoring Plus now comes standard, too.

The good news is that all of the above-mentioned changes are included across the entire Philippine CX-9 lineup—from base Touring units to the top-spec AWD Exclusive variant.

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

Speaking of variants, let’s get to the CX-9 Black Edition. Mazda has given its midsize SUV a stealthier demeanor courtesy of new 20-inch black alloy wheels and blacked-out side mirrors. Inside, you’ll find burgundy leather seats and red contrast stitching on the leather steering wheel.

No changes to the CX-9’s mechanicals for 2022, though. All units run on a 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G turbocharged engine capable of 228hp and 420Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

“The Mazda CX-9 has always been at the helm of Mazda’s ongoing journey to premium,” Mazda Philippines CEO Steven Tan said in a statement.

“As our premier SUV offering, it continues to champion a superior level of quality, richness, and performance that makes it stand out with prestige. We are confident that our discerning clientele will again be enamored by the new CX-9’s presence and the premium stature it affords them.”

Frankly, you’ll be hard pressed to find a plusher offering in the midsize SUV segment without going for something European. Planning to check one out at a dealership?

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

