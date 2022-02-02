The 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class arrives in PH with a P5.39-M SRP

Merely a week after the arrival of the Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic, Auto Nation Group has now launched yet another Benz in our market: the new E-Class.

The updated Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets a classier-looking front end with a slightly wider grille boasting chrome diamond pins and high-gloss black inserts. The new LED high-performance headlamps look sleeker than before with the new light pattern.

The rear end gets a new chrome trim on the trunk. The frankly awkward-looking crystalline optic taillights on the old E-Class have been replaced with a modern and more conventional-looking pair of geometrically designed LEDS. To round out the exterior, the sedan sits on 19-inch five-twin-spoke AMG light-alloy wheels in tantalite gray with a high-sheen finish.

Inside, the updated E-Class gets an abundance of soft-touch materials with a mix of leather and glossy plastic trim. The new steering wheel is wrapped in napa leather.

There’s also no shortage of tech here, with a pair of 12.3-inch displays mounted on the dash. There’s also the latest-generation MBUX multimedia system with a Burmester surround system, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Mercedes has also equipped a wireless charger in this cabin.

The E-Class also gets the carmaker’s Pre-Safe system, which detects when a crash is about to happen and automatically adjusts the seats, seatbelts, and windows for maximum driver and passenger protection. Driver-attention assist, cruise control, and a reversing camera are also available.

Moving on to what’s under the hood, the E-Class packs a 2.0-liter in-line-four turbocharged gasoline engine that generates 197hp at 5,500-6,100rpm and 320Nm of torque at 1,650-4,000rpm. This is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration from 0-100kph takes 7.4sec, and fuel consumption is supposedly at 14-15km/L.

“The new E-Class offers a refined sportiness, impressive design, and dynamism. It embodies a synthesis of emotion and intelligence. It is loaded with next-generation driver assistance systems, comfort features, and safety technologies that bring the luxury experience to new levels and give an even stronger impression,” said Frankie Ang, chief operating officer of ANG.

If you fancy getting yourself this new Benz, it’ll set you back P5.39 million. What say you about this new executive sedan?

