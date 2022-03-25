The 2022 Thai-spec MG HS shows what us what PH market missed out on

Less than two weeks ago, MG Philippines introduced the HS compact crossover to the Philippine market. Technically, the model is new because it’s the first time it’s been offered to buyers around these parts. But on a regional scale? It looks like we missed out a bit.

This is because the actual 2022 version of the HS was recently launched in Thailand featuring a drastic exterior redesign up front. Thai units get a much more premium-looking face that features a sharper headlight design, a larger grille, and a more modern overall appeal compared to what’s available in the Philippine market. The alteration gives this model a slightly more energetic vibe as well.

PHOTO BY MG

Thankfully, outside of the mug, local units share mostly the same aesthetic with what was shown off at the 2022 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS)—everything from the vehicle’s rear end to its cabin design and trim applications.

Under the hood, our neighbor’s HS gets two options. The first is a 1.5-liter DOHC turbocharged gasoline engine with 160hp and 250Nm of torque (down 7hp compared to what we have locally), and the second is a plug-in hybrid setup that utilizes the same mill paired with electric motors for a combined output of 280hp and 480Nm via a lithium-ion battery pack.

PHOTO BY MG

Lastly, there’s more tech found inside the Thai crossover as well. Augmented reality (AR) is utilized in the crossover’s navigation system, and an emergency call system is engaged once the unit detects its airbags have been activated is part of this version’s more comprehensive safety package.

So, a new face and a hybrid powertrain. Do you feel like our market missed out, or are you perfectly fine with what’s currently available to local buyers? Let us know what you think in the comments.

2022 MG HS

PHOTO BY MG

PHOTO BY MG

PHOTO BY MG

PHOTO BY MG

