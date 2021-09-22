The new MG ZS flaunts a more polished exterior styling and a nicer interior

The MG ZS has been one of the bigger surprises in the local auto market the past couple of years. Not only did the model help its Chinese carmaker gain a foothold in the Philippines when it arrived in 2018, but it’s also been doing a fine job dispelling old stereotypes, too.

Over in neighboring Indonesia, the subcompact crossover has received an update that endows it with a more polished exterior appearance and interior upgrades.

First thoughts? Well, we wonder if an update for 2022 is in the cars for Filipino motorists. Besides that, we’re really digging the vehicle’s refreshed exterior, and the cabin looks like it would be a slightly cozier place to be stuck in traffic.

Some exterior design elements have been simplified, including the headlights, the front grille, and the lower fascia, which now all feature a more minimalist look. There’s much less matte black plastic now, and there’s less generous use of chrome on the face as well. Also, you will notice more separation between all these elements, resulting in a cleaner and sleeker overall vibe.

The shape of the dashboard and elements like the round A/C vents are retained on the inside, but these photos also show off more soft-touch bits and a much nicer implementation of the vehicle’s touchscreen infotainment system. The center console has a relatively more premium design and features a new shift knob surrounded by attractive polished metal trim.

Units over in Indonesia come with a 1.5-liter DOHC engine capable of up to 112hp and 150Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed continuously variable transmission. Price starts at 269,800,000 rupiah (just under P950,000).

Plenty of new crossovers have entered our market since the ZS planted its wheels on our shores in 2018. Reckon MG Philippines will be bringing this in soon to put its offering back under the spotlight?

