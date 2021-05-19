2022 Pajero Final Edition signals last hurrah for Mitsubishi’s legendary nameplate

This is really it, people. The end is nigh for the legendary Pajero.

We’ve already known for quite some time now that Mitsubishi will officially cease production of the Pajero sometime in 2021. But now that the carmaker has announced the 2022 Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition for the Australian market, it seems we’re officially looking at what could be the iconic SUV’s last hurrah.

Mitsubishi Motors Australia’s brochure says this limited-edition MY22 Pajero will come with added accessories like carpet mats, a tinted hood protector, and branded leather compendium (owner’s manual and service book). The vehicle will also be wearing unique ‘Final Edition’ badges.

According to a report by Motor1, there will only be 800 units allocated for Australia, and it will be the final Final Edition model. See, there were Pajero Final Edition units rolled out in Japan in 2019, but this batch for Down Under will be the last one.

The specially-fitted Pajeros will be available across the lineup regardless of variant and will come standard with a 3.2-liter turbodiesel that generates 189hp and 441Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed automatic gearbox.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Australia

It’ll only be a matter of time until the last brand-new Pajero rolls out of a Mitsubishi dealership somewhere in the world, and that will truly mark the end of an era. Considering how popular the nameplate is here in our market—even up to this day—we’re sure this icon will be dearly missed by a lot of Filipinos.

What about you—do you have any fond memories of the Mitsubishi Pajero? Share them in the comments.

