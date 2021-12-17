Car News

Not a fan of the Mitsubishi Strada Athlete? Check out the Strada Super Shogun instead

This kitted truck has a P1.27 million price tag
by Leandre Grecia | Just now
undefined
PHOTO: Autohub Group
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Mitsubishi
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Mitsubishi Strada

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines already has the Strada Athlete for customers looking for a dressed-up version of its pickup. If that design doesn’t work for you, though, here’s something different that might suit your taste better: the Strada Super Shogun.

This kitted truck based on the Strada 2.4 GLS 2WD AT is the latest offering from Autohub Group. The package includes new black alloy wheels, door handles, and side decals. A new grille and a red skid plate can be found up front, while a Strada-badged roll bar is fitted out back. 

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

The pickup retains its 2.4-liter turbodiesel that generates 178hp and 430Nm of torque. This is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

The new Mitsubishi Strada Super Shogun is now available for P1.27 million. For context, the higher-spec Strada Athlete stickers for P1.764 million. What do you think of Authohub’s beefed-up truck?

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Geely PH introduces two new funky colors for the Coolray
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Autohub Group

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱