Not a fan of the Mitsubishi Strada Athlete? Check out the Strada Super Shogun instead

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines already has the Strada Athlete for customers looking for a dressed-up version of its pickup. If that design doesn’t work for you, though, here’s something different that might suit your taste better: the Strada Super Shogun.

This kitted truck based on the Strada 2.4 GLS 2WD AT is the latest offering from Autohub Group. The package includes new black alloy wheels, door handles, and side decals. A new grille and a red skid plate can be found up front, while a Strada-badged roll bar is fitted out back.

PHOTO BY Autohub Group

PHOTO BY Autohub Group

The pickup retains its 2.4-liter turbodiesel that generates 178hp and 430Nm of torque. This is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

The new Mitsubishi Strada Super Shogun is now available for P1.27 million. For context, the higher-spec Strada Athlete stickers for P1.764 million. What do you think of Authohub’s beefed-up truck?

PHOTO BY Autohub Group

PHOTO BY Autohub Group

PHOTO BY Autohub Group

