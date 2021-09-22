Did Nissan PH just tease the all-new Almera?

Fresh off the launch of the new Terra, Nissan Philippines is already looking to bring in yet another new model in our market.

The carmaker has just released a series of videos on social media, and it shows snippets of a “next-level compact sedan.” Our guess? It’s the all-new Almera. Here’s one of the clips:

Continue reading below ↓

We know the Almera is technically a subcompact sedan, but the headlights in the footage check out. Besides, if you follow the news within the automotive industry regularly, you might have already seen spy shots of the wrapped-up Almera undergoing testing on Philippine roads.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Other elements check out, too, like the taillights and even the VL Turbo badge. Speaking of turbo, if this does end up being the Almera, then this might mean that we’ll get the new 99hp, 152Nm 1.0-liter turbopetrol that was introduced in Thailand nearly two years back.

Continue reading below ↓

What else do we see here? Well, it appears the upcoming sedan will have an updated infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity as well as a 360-degree-view monitor. That’s about it.

Once Nissan gives us more details about this imminent launch, we’ll keep you posted, so keep our eyes peeled if you’ve been waiting on the all-new Almera yourself. For now, tell us what you think about the sedan’s potential arrival in the comments.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.