Feast your eyes on the new Nissan GT-R T-spec specials

Yes, not one, but two new Nissan GT-Rs. Christmas certainly came early for fans of this badge, eh?

The carmaker has announced that it is expanding its GT-R lineup over in Japan and the US with the addition of a pair of limited-edition releases: The T-Spec Premium and T-Spec Track Edition, both engineered by Nismo. Both are scheduled to go on sale in the second half of October, and only 100 of them will be made.

PHOTO BY Nissan

So, Japan- and US-only, and limited to 100 units? Tough luck then. If, however, you’re one of the lucky few who’ll be able to land a reservation, you’re in for quite a treat.

The most obvious enhancement you’re looking at here is the colors. Exclusive to the T-spec offerings are new Midnight Purple and Millennium Jade exterior finishes. If they look familiar to you, it’s because they’re variations of special colorways released for the Midnight Purple R34 V-Spec and Midnight Opal R35 GT-R.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Then you have a bunch of other add-ons meant to build on the performance car’s looks and capability. Both editions come with carbon ceramic brakes, a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, and an exclusive engine cover along with special badging.

The T-spec Premium gets a set of bronze Rays forged alloy wheels and suspension upgrades to improve ride quality and handling. The T-spec Track Edition, meanwhile, comes equipped with a carbon-fiber roof and trunk lid, and a host of Nismo upgrades.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Units still come packing a 3.8-liter V6 engine with 565hp and 633Nm, but again, the mill does come with a new engine cover. The T-spec Premium goes for 15,904,900 Japanese yen (P7.2 million), while the T-spec Track Edition carries a 17,881,600 Japanese yen (P8.1 million) price tag. Take your pick.

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

