Will a Nissan Note with added ground clearance fit in our crossover-crazy market?

Nearly a year after introducing the all-new Note that exclusively comes with an e-Power setup, Nissan has now unveiled the model in crossover form.

This is basically still the same Note with the same electric 4WD system, only it rides higher thanks to its specially tuned suspension and larger tires. To be more precise, the Note Autech Crossover has 25mm more ground clearance than the standard model, allowing the former to perform better on uneven terrain and snowy roads.

PHOTO BY Nissan

The Note Autech Crossover also comes with a dot-patterned grille and exclusive blue signature LEDs commonly found in Autech vehicles. The door mirrors are finished with metal trim, while side sill protectors, wheel-arch garnishes, roof moldings, and new alloy wheels complete the look. Inside, the vehicle gets leatherette seats as well as faux-rosewood grain on the instrument panel.

Apart from the added ride height and revised styling, Nissan says the power steering has also been tuned alongside the suspension to ensure comfortable handling both off- and on-road.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Autech models can be had with a two-tone Aurora Flare Blue Pearl body with a Super Black roof and a Midnight Black finish. Exclusive for the Note Autech Crossover is the two-tone Premium Horizon Orange with a Stealth Gray roof.

Given our love for crossovers with decent cargo space and ground clearance, do you think the new Note Autech Crossover could work in our market? Share your two cents in the comments.

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

