The 2022 Peugeot 2008 is now available in PH for P1.55-M

For a while, subcompact crossovers were purely mass-market offerings catering to buyers in search of a high-riding daily driver on a budget. Slowly, though, more upscale offerings have entered the segment—the latest being the 2022 Peugeot 2008.

Priced at P1,550,000, the French carmaker is introducing its modest-sized runabout to take on the likes of the Mazda CX-3. To build a following in the local market, Peugeot Philippines is pushing its latest product as a package centered around technology and refinement.

PHOTO BY Peugeot Philippines

At the heart of this crossover is a 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine with an output of 130hp and 230Nm of torque, with shifting handled by a six-speed automatic transmission.

On the outside, a lot of work has been put into making the 2008 stand out. Despite the size of the crossover, it conveys an SUV-like vibe thanks to rugged styling cues. Among these are bold character lines scatter throughout the exterior, a massive front grille featuring an intricate design, prominent shoulders, 17-inch wheels, and aggressive headlights.

The interior of the vehicle, meanwhile, is built mostly with the driver in mind. Drivers are faced with an intuitive head-up display that allows viewing of pertinent vehicle information without taking eyes off the road. The seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system leans towards the driver’s seat, too. The steering wheel is very compact as well.

PHOTO BY Peugeot Philippines

And finally, safety has been made a priority here. Units come equipped with a variety of advanced driver aids like lane keep assist, driver attention assist, blind-spot monitoring, and an active safety brake. Front and rear parking sensors and a rear camera come standard as well.

You can get your 2008 in four colors: Amazonite Grey, Pearl White, Nera Black, and Fusion Orange. And if you’re interested in the vehicle, be sure to drop by this year’s Manila International Auto Show, as Peugeot Philippines will be offering visitors test drives during the event. Let us know what you think about Peugeot’s latest in the comments.

2022 Peugeot 2008

PHOTO BY Peugeot Philippines

