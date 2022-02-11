Peugeot PH further revamps lineup with new 3008 priced at P2.09-M

Fresh off the launch of the new 5008, Peugeot Philippines and its new distributor Astara now continue to pick up the pace by bringing in yet another new model to our market: the new 3008. The updated SUV comes with updated styling, a familiar powertrain, and loads of new tech.

Most noticeable on the new 3008 is the stylish new grille. While the old one didn’t exactly look dated, the new horizontal slats that stretch out towards the new fang-like DRLs give the refreshed model a much more modern look. The DRLs also connect to the aggressive-looking headlamps to give the front end a sportier vibe.

The rear retains its styling, still bearing Peugeot’s signature ‘3D claw’ taillights. The vehicle sits on familiar 18-inch diamond alloy wheels.

Inside, the 3008 boasts Peugeot’s new i-Cockpit with a 12.3-inch customizable digital instrument cluster. This display is paired with a new 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a six-speaker setup.

Other amenities inside the cabin include the dual-zone automatic climate controls with rear A/C vents, the auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and the panoramic sunroof with LED ambient lighting.

Powering the Peugeot 3008 is the old 1.6-liter Twin-Scroll Turbo High Pressure (THP) gasoline engine that generates 165hp and 240Nm of torque. This is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox that delivers power to the front wheels.

The vehicle also comes with a few safety features including hill-start and -descent ctonrol, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and advanced driver-attention warning.

“We are thrilled to launch the new Peugeot 3008 SUV, which is our next step in the

revitalization of the Peugeot line-up in the Philippines,” said Peugeot Philippines brand head Maricar Parco. “This vehicle is a leader in the compact SUV market with an outstanding commercial performance in Europe and internationally. We are confident that its success will carry on in the Philippines.”

The 2022 Peugeot 3008 is now available for P2,090,000. It can be had with a Metallic Copper, Nera Black, Pearl White, or Amazonite Grey finish. Do you think this new SUV can challenge the more popular nameplates in its segment? Check out more photos of it below.

