Peugeot PH, now under a new distributor, has just launched the new 5008

Peugeot Philippines is shaking things up to start the year. The company has now announced that it will now operate under its new distributor, Astara.

Astara is one of the biggest automotive distributors in Europe and Latin America, and it has now entered into a partnership with Stellantis. The company offers a wide range of mobility products in several markets through a self-developed digital platform.

“Having just celebrated our 10th anniversary in the Philippines, we are energized to continue building our momentum in the country through our great vehicles and after-sales service offerings with Astara as our partner,” said Peugeot Philippines brand head Maricar Parco.

“Astara will bring to the Philippines its strong expertise in strategy implementation and a wealth of cross-market experience to realize the potential of Peugeot in the Philippines,” added Stellantis senior vice president for ASEAN and General Distributors Christophe Musy.

PHOTO BY Peugeot

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Alongside the announcement of its new distributor, Peugeot Philippines has now also launched the new 5008. The seven-seater SUV is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that produces 165hp and 240Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The vehicle can be had in Emerald Crystal, Nera Black, Pearl White, and Amazonite Gray. The 2022 Peugeot 5008 stickers for P2,260,000 and is now available in all Peugeot showrooms nationwide.

PHOTO BY Peugeot

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Peugeot

Lastly, Peugeot Philippines also revealed its plans for further expansion. In addition to the “digital transformation at all levels” that it will undergo by the second quarter, the company will also be opening seven new dealerships this year.

“Our investment will help infuse a renewed sense of vigor for Peugeot Philippines and its patrons, creating a more purposeful brand that resonates to the Philippine market,” said Peugeot Philippines managing director Raoul Picello. “We hope that, as we move forward and grow together, these exciting changes can help us meet the ever-changing needs of Filipinos.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Peugeot

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.