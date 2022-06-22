Peugeot introduces the stunning 408 fastback

Peugeot is wedging a car between the 308 and the 508. Top Gear is giving absolutely no prizes for guessing its name. Welcome to the 408.

It’s a fastback, with a long tail giving a decent boot. It’s also got slightly raised stance and plastic arch extensions. But the blurb doesn’t actually mention the C-word. Crossover.

Peugeot, when asked by Top Gear, denies it’s in any way the same sort of idea as the Citroen C5 X. Yet the two share a wheelbase—a good indicator of cabin space—and their cargo space is all but identical.

PHOTO BY Peugeot

PHOTO BY Peugeot

But anyway, it’s an attractive car. The chiselled front wings and fastback give it a strong profile. And they prove that everything moves in cycles. Is the five-door fastback coming back?

The 408 uses the same platform we’ve seen on many cars from Stellantis (still getting used to that word), including the new 308, new Astra and the said C5 X.

PHOTO BY Peugeot

Which means it’ll have a range of energy sources. The petrol is the usual 130hp 1.2, and then there are PHEVs of 180 and 225hp. All those are attached to an eight-speed auto. A full-electric one will come a year after. Its battery capacity will be 50kW net, and range likely to be just short of 402km WLTP. Of a diesel there is no sign.

The roster of tech is pretty much on-point. Matrix LED headlights are available, and a suite of sensors for motorway lane-centering and advanced cruise, plus rear radars for blind-spot monitoring, and 360-degree parking cameras. It also has a night-vision option. If you thought that was what headlamps are for, we mean an infra-red camera and display with a 250m range.

PHOTO BY Peugeot

CarPlay is wireless and there’s a 690W Focal Premium hi-fi, which has been a very good thing in other Peugeots. “Power Flower™ triple coil ovoid subwoofer” anyone? The driver’s screen is available with Peugeot’s rinky-dink 3D effect. Unusually these days, the air vents sit above the central screen, so they’ll ventilate your face rather than your elbow. The central screen itself is a decent size, and has another thin touchscreen directly below which you can configure with your own shortcut buttons.

Peugeot says the 408 has more rear knee room than any of its other cars. Not sure where that leaves the 508. Opinions in the comments please.

PHOTO BY Peugeot

PHOTO BY Peugeot

PHOTO BY Peugeot

PHOTO BY Peugeot

PHOTO BY Peugeot

PHOTO BY Peugeot

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

