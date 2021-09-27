Ram wants to upstage the all-new Toyota Tundra with the 1500 TRX Ignition Edition

The unofficial truck wars in the US are really starting to heat up. In what seems to be an attempt to upstage the all-new Toyota Tundra’s arrival, Ram has now unveiled three new 1500s at the State Fair of Texas.

Headlining the introductions is the new 1500 TRX Ignition Edition. It’s an enhanced version of the beastly TRX, with aesthetic upgrades and new accessories included in the package. Starting with the exterior, the pickup gets a new Ignition finish with unique graphics, as well as new 18-inch machine face black wheels.

Inside the cabin, the Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition boasts a new panoramic sunroof, Copperhead Orange TRX logo stitching, copper carbon-fiber accents, an orange badge on the center console, and a new head-up display. Accessories include a new spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, a bed step, and LED cab-mounted brake lights.

This new pickup retains the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 on the standard TRX, so it’s also capable of 692hp and 880Nm of torque. Production will be limited to 875 units only, with prices starting at $91,585 (P4.66 million).

The second new addition to the 1500 range is the new Longhorn Southfork, which will be the replacement of the 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary variant. The updated truck packs new parts and features such as the multi-function tailgate, a deployable bed step, a metal pedal kit, and Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires.

The interior of the Longhorn SouthFork can be had in an exclusive Mountain Brown colorway, and it comes standard with bucket seats and suede door bolsters with leather inserts. Prices for this one start at $61,620. (P3.14 million)

Completing the trio of new trucks is the 1500 (RAM)RED edition. This is part of Ram, Jeep, and Fiat’s commitment to contribute a minimum of $4 million between 2021-2023 to the Global Fund to help fight health emergencies.

This special-edition package is available on 1500 Limited Crew Cab configurations, available with either a V8 or an EcoDiesel under its hood. It features special grille and door badges, with additional badging on the center console lid.

The 1500 (RAM)RED starts at $63,250 (P3.22 million) and, similar to the two other pickups here, will go on sale in the fourth quarter 2021.

If Auto Nation Group were to follow up the launch of 1500 Rebel with another new variant, which of these three would you like to see land in our market?

