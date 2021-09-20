The all-new Toyota Tundra is the toughest-looking Japanese truck around

Think local pickup offerings are tough? Over in the US, these vehicles are different beasts entirely.

Just take a look at the all-new Toyota Tundra, for example. Yes, it’s a Japanese pickup, but it’s a Japanese pickup built for American tastes. This means it’s a massive thing equipped with an earth-moving powertrain and an incredibly rugged appearance.

The 2022 Tundra looks unlike anything you’re likely to find outside of the US. To give you an idea of how gargantuan this thing is, you can choose to fit it with a 2.5-meter bed. The grille up front looks like it wants to swallow mini hatchbacks whole, and it can run on either 18- or 20-inch wheels. And in TRD spec? The truck looks even sportier courtesy of a new grille, skid plates, and mudguards.

Speaking of TRD units, you get the option here of fitting one with either an off-road or a lowered sports suspension. There’s even a ‘Pro’ grade TRD unit that gets upgrades like Fox shocks that lift the truck’s ride by 28mm, TRD Pro stabilizer bars, and Falken tires. All units also get a fully redesigned multi-link rear suspension.

Inside, there’s the usual mix of American-leaning taste and utility. There’s a good mix of soft-touch material and hard, durable plastic, and you can also get a massive 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility to go along with the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. There’s also an extra storage compartment tucked underneath the rear bench seat, too.

You get two engine options here, both 3.5-liter V6 mills. One does 389hp and 649Nm, and the other is capable of 437hp and a whopping 790Nm of torque. All units come equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission. These setups, Toyota says, are good for a maximum towing capacity of 5,400kg and a max payload of 880kg.

No price yet, but the all-new Toyota Tundra is scheduled to go on sale later this year. Ever wish our roads were big enough to accommodate these giants?

