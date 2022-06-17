The Subaru Evoltis just got refreshed for the US market

Subaru answered countless buyers’ prayers when it unveiled the Ascent—sold in our market as the Evoltis—back in 2017. A midsize SUV packed with the brand’s AWD tech and boxer engine? A no-brainer if you ask us.

Hard to believe that reveal was half a decade ago, huh? Now, the Japanese carmaker has brought out a refresh, and man it looks good.

PHOTO BY Subaru

For the exterior, Subaru’s designers have opted for a revised face featuring a bolder grille design and new LED headlights. Down low, you’ll notice that the bumper has been altered as well. Front lighting units aren’t the only ones that have been changed either. Move to the back, and you’ll find updated C-shaped headlights that round out the new packaging.

Shell out extra for the SUV’s Onyx Edition and Subaru will top the appearance off with some stealthy dark exterior elements, including blacked-out 20-inch alloy wheels.

PHOTO BY Subaru

Exterior design isn’t the only department Subaru focused on for this release either. An 11.6-inch touchscreen display now comes standard across the entire range, and the same goes for steering-responsive headlights. Oh, and there’s a new 360-degree camera to help you park this thing in case you need help maneuvering it.

The Ascent has also made strides when it comes to safety as well, thanks to numerous improvements to the brand’s EyeSight safety technologies.

PHOTO BY Subaru

Some EyeSight cameras have been upgraded to provide a wider field of view. This allows the system to better recognize pedestrians and cyclists, and detect them sooner, too. Also, units equipped with blind-spot detection and lane change assist now have automatic emergency steering.

And that’s about it. No changes to the Ascent’s mechanicals here, as the midsize SUV still comes equipped with a 2.4-liter boxer engine capable of 260hp and 376Nm of torque paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Would you like to see these alterations make their way to local Evoltis units?

More photos of the refreshed Subaru Evoltis

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

