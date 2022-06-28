The Subaru Forester STI Sport doesn’t get more power, but it runs on a tuned suspension

A few years ago, the Subaru Forester opted for a more practical vibe by doing away with its turbo. The trade-off was that the once-sport compact SUV settled down into a tamer being.

While the turbo option never returned to the Philippines, Japan eventually saw another one in the form of the Forester Sport’s 1.8-liter horizontally-opposed direct-injection turbo engine with 175hp and 300Nm of torque. Now, we have another reason to be jealous of the vehicle’s home market: the Subaru Forester STI Sport.

PHOTO BY Subaru

Continue reading below ↓

Now, we know many of you are used to associating those three letters with additional power, but the Forester STI Sport doesn’t get any. It still packs the same 1.8-liter turbo as standard units. What it does get, however, is an STI-tuned sports suspension and a handful of aesthetic upgrades.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Everything you need to know about Quezon City’s no-contact apprehension program

Angie Mead King’s Victoria Court branches are now known as Hotel AVA

There’s popping red STI badging, of course. It also gets a gloss black finish on exterior components like the rear spoiler, front and rear skid plates, and side mirrors. The 18-inch wheels and dual tailpipes appear to have been carried over from regular units. Inside, you get red and black contrasting elements, as well as STI-branded seats.

PHOTO BY Subaru

Continue reading below ↓

Okay, we have to admit this does look kind of tame for something that carries STI badging. Perhaps some additional red accents outside might help this thing stand out a bit more, don’t you think?

So, a tuned suspension and a few design tweaks—would you be content with this if Motor Image Pilipinas ever decided to bring it in? At the very least, that turbo would make things a bit more exciting, right?

More photos of the 2022 Subaru Forester STI Sport

PHOTO BY Subaru

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.