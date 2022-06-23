Do you think the next-generation Suzuki Brezza is a good fit for our market?

India is one of the most important markets to Japanese carmaker Suzuki. As such, it’s also usually one of the first places to get the company’s newest mass-market offerings—the latest of which is the next-generation Suzuki Brezza

You’re likely unfamiliar with the nameplate, yes? Well, you can consider the Brezza a slightly smaller and more budget-friendly version of the Vitara built for Indian sensibilities.

Details remain relatively scarce, but Maruti Suzuki has already opened reservations for the upcoming “compact” SUV. Air quotes because, if this vehicle is anything like its predecessor, it’s noticeably on the more miniature side.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

DOTr and SMC sign agreement for new Southern Access Link Expressway

Look: Extreme weather uproots trees on NLEX, causes traffic armageddon

All that followers of the brand have been treated to regarding this thing’s aesthetic is an image of the all-new Brezza’s headlights and silhouette. Well, that and the usual promises of a rugged vibe and a “youthful and energetic” design.

Continue reading below ↓

Suzuki has also bared that the next-generation Brezza will come equipped with an all-new powertrain, with shifting duties handled by a six-speed automatic gearbox. The carmaker is also teasing a decent amount of tech and safety features.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In case you missed it, we’ve reported that the Suzuki Vitara will no longer be available in the Philippine market. This news leaves a gaping hole in Suzuki Philippines’ local lineup, one that was previously filled by the long-running crossover model.

That said, we’ve seen Indian release make their way over to us before. Would you mind if the Vitara was replaced locally by the all-new Brezza?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.