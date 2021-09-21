Suzuki has made sure not to mess with the Jimny formula for the SUV’s 2022 update

Believe it or not, it’s over three years since the Suzuki Jimny’s retro makeover, so just in time, the wee off-roader receives an update—on Japanese shores, at least. One that’s sensibly not messed with the doe-eyed styling, but has simply Polyfilla’d a few cracks with little slivers of technology.

So there’s now—shock!—start/stop in traffic, though only if you go for the automatic. There are automatic headlights. A spare wheel cover is now standard-fit.

And...that’s it. Midlife updates get a little tamer. But with Jimny demand consistently outstripping supply, Suzuki would have been foolish to fiddle too much with a successful formula. Take our word for it—we’ve put it through a rigorous off-road test.

Oh, and if you really want the Jimny’s JDM ability rubbed in your face, prices in Japan start at the yen equivalent of P670,000…

