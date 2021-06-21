Suzuki is releasing a ‘Lite’ version of the Suzuki Jimny to help meet demand

The Suzuki Jimny is a vehicle built with the off-road purist in mind. Well, purists, as well as budget-minded off-roaders and fans of cars with small form factors. It’s not surprising, considering the vehicle’s no-nonsense package leans more towards utility than flash.

Now, the Japanese carmaker is releasing a more grounded version of its tiny SUV. This is the Suzuki Jimny Lite, a more no-frills variant that does away with some niceties to help meet the high demand for the model.

First, let’s point out that no changes have been made to what’s under the hood. It still gets a four-cylinder 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 100hp and up to 130Nm of torque. So, what differences are we looking at?

Well, no more four-speed automatic transmission for one thing. You can only get the Jimny Lite with a five-speed manual. This is the only real difference in terms of performance.

Outside, the Lite gets plain 15-inch steel wheels and plastic side mirror housings. Also worth noting is that it gets halogen headlights and that it doesn’t come equipped with fog lights. As for the interior, Suzuki has done away with the standard touchscreen infotainment system and swapped it with an in-dash radio and CD player with Bluetooth capability.

No word on a price tag, but depending on how much it costs, the Lite might be a very promising proposition. Sadly, it’s only been announced for buyers in the Australian market. Shame, considering such an addition to the Philippine lineup could help fulfill the demand for the mini SUV locally. Would you like Suzuki Philippines to consider bringing this in?

