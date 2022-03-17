Do you think the new hybrid Suzuki Vitara—which can do 22.5km/L—is a good fit for PH?

As fuel prices continue to soar by the week, it’s high time that we all go electric. Unfortunately, our market isn’t particularly big on EVs just yet. But what we do have right now are hybrids—both the self-charging and the plug-in kinds.

This is why if carmakers were to begin electrifying their lineups, we think the sensible thing to do would be to start with these hybrids. Now, if you ask us which one we’d want to see land here next, we already have an answer: the new Suzuki Vitara Hybrid.

Suzuki has just launched this new crossover in the UK. It packs a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated K15C gasoline engine paired with a 140V hybrid setup. Not only is it a more capable hybrid powertrain than the Vitara’s existing 48V mild-hybrid system, but it now also allows full EV driving to boot. Through short distances, the vehicle can run using its electric motor alone.

Suzuki says the new Vitara Full Hybrid can supposedly do around 22.5km/L in mixed conditions, which is what we think could be a strong selling point for the model if it were to arrive in our market. Can you imagine getting hatchback-level fuel efficiency from a five-seat compact crossover?

The Vitara Hybrid is also equipped with Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel-drive system as well as an Android Auto-/Apple CarPlay-compatible infotainment system. It comes with a few advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), too, including forward-collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning and prevention, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control.

If by some miracle Suzuki Philippines decides to bring this hybrid Vitara in, keep the same specs, and give it a reasonable price tag, we’ve no doubt a good number of the brand’s customers will be willing to make the switch and go green.

