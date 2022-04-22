You’re going to have to look really closely to see what’s new in the refreshed Suzuki XL7

Earlier, we reported that the new Suzuki Ertiga had been launched in the Indian market sporting some aesthetic tweaks inside and out. Well, its more rugged sibling, the 2022 XL6 (known as the XL7 within our borders) has surfaced as well. The thing is, unlike the Ertiga, you’re going to have to squint to see what’s changed in the subcompact SUV.

Tired of playing spot the difference? Let us help you out. On the face of the 2022 XL6, you’ll find some minor alterations to the grille. There’s a slightly more intricate 3D pattern on there now, and a bit of chrome trim has been added to the mix as well.

Other than that, the vehicle’s face remains largely the same. You’re still looking at the same boxy headlights and rugged bumper our market has. Move towards the back of the XL6, though, and you’ll find smoked headlights with new LED brake light signatures and some additional garnish.

No changes to report in regards to the cabin, but the 2022 XL6 does come with side airbags for the front passengers, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Like the Ertiga, it gets a seven-inch touchscreen and runs on the same 1.5-liter K-series engine capable of 102hp and 137Nm of torque paired with either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Do you think enough has been changed in the XL6 to warrant a similar treatment for the local-spec Suzuki XL7? Or are you still fine with the version Suzuki Philippines currently has on offer?

