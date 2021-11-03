Toyota launches the facelifted Camry in Thailand

Toyota has a new model that’s been launched in Thailand. And guess what? It’s not just another accessorized GR-S truck or SUV—it’s the facelifted Camry.

For this refresh, the midsize sedan gets very subtle design tweaks that are easy to miss. The headlights and the gloss black plastic flanking the Toyota badge are left untouched, but the elements underneath have been slightly reworked.

Some of the black and gray trim have been cut from the grille, making it look a bit smaller than before. The vehicle’s nose—the portion between the badge and the grille—has also been reduced, giving the front fascia a cleaner look overall. Meanwhile, other exterior elements have been retained, but the vehicle does sit on new 18-inch wheels.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Toyota

Inside, you won’t see a lot of styling changes as well. What you’ll get are tech upgrades such as the new nine-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. There’s also a new wireless charging pad in the cabin as well as a heads-up display.

Continue reading below ↓

In the second row, the new Camry gets power-adjustable seats and a digital control panel for several functions including the rear climate control.

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

The new Camry will come available with two powertrains in Thailand: a 2.5-liter four-pot that generates 206hp and 250Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic and a 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The latter is capable of producing a combined total of 208hp and 221Nm and is mated to an E-CVT. Toyota says with this hybrid setup, the Camry can do up to 23.8km/L.

The new Camry is also equipped with active safety features courtesy of the Toyota Safety Sense package. This includes tech like forward- and rear-collision warning with automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) already brought in a hybrid version of the Camry’s little brother, the Corolla Altis. Do you think the carmaker should do the same with its midsize sedan if and when it arrives in our market?

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.