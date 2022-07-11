Confirmed: Toyota Lite Ace to be launched in PH on July 15, will start at P570k

The word is out, people: Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is officially launching the Lite Ace on July 15, 2022. After months of speculation, we finally have confirmation.

TMP has now sent an invite for the launch, and it has also confirmed that the new light commercial vehicle (LCV) will start at P570,000. Specs have yet to be confirmed, but the details we published a while back seem to hold true, so we’re guessing that starting price will be for the Pickup MT variant. It seems word from our source that the Lite Ace will be available starting July 16 checks out, too. Sort of.

PHOTO BY Toyota

“The launch of the All-New Lite Ace will bring us even closer to fully realizing our goal of Mobility for All,” said TMP first vice president for vehicle sales operations Sherwin Chualim. “With TMP’s entry into this new vehicle category, we aim to empower and enable more Filipino business owners, whether they’re just starting or looking to expand. Our goal is to help them progress and maximize income through a Toyota vehicle that’s simple to acquire, reliable to use, and easy to maintain.”

TMP says the full specs and features of the new Lite Ace will be available during the launch. We’ll keep you posted. In case you want to see this for yourself, the company has also announced that the Lite Ace will be on display from July 15 to 17 at the Farmers Plaza activity area in Araneta City, Cubao.

