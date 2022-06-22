Here are the rumored PH specs and prices of the Toyota Liteace

Hold up on those two Hyundais for a minute and shift your attention back to the other big model that a lot of us are waiting for—the Toyota Liteace.

Rumor has it that this will be Toyota Motor Philippines’ (TMP) next model, and we’re starting to believe said rumors more now that a trusted source has tipped us on the possible local pricing and specs.

Let’s start with the prices. As mentioned previously, there will be pickup and panel-van versions available, and the P500,000-P700,000 price estimate checks out. The base Pickup MT trim is expected to go for P570,000, while the Panel Van MT variant will sticker for P655,000. We’ve been told again that there will be cab-and-chassis, utility van, and aluminum van versions arriving in the following months, though prices for those aren’t available just yet.

2022 Toyota Liteace PH prices

PHOTO BY Toyota

Toyota Liteace 1.5L Panel Van MT – P655,000

Toyota Liteace 1.5L Pickup MT – P570,000

Now, you may have deduced something from the variants above—the engine. Yes, local Liteace units will come with a 1.5-liter in-line-four 2NR-VE gasoline engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. This unit is capable of 97hp at 6,000rpm and 134Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. The powertrain and gearbox combination will come standard across all Liteace variants.

Other standard additions include electric power steering, front disc and rear drum brakes, and halogen headlamps. Front MacPherson struts also come as standard, but Panel Van variants will get five-link coil springs while the others are fitted with leaf springs. All will sit on 14-inch steel wheels, but the Panel Van MT will also get slightly chunkier tires.

Dual front airbags will be available across the range, but only the Pickup MT gets ABS and only the Panel Van MT gets vehicle stability control. Seatbelts and steering locks come standard as well.

Again, though, none of these are official yet as TMP has yet to say anything about this upcoming launch. But if and when the Liteace does arrive here, we expect a lot of these details to hold true. We’ll bring you more as we have them.

