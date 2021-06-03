The limited-run Toyota Supra A91-CF wears new carbon-fiber bits and spiffy wheels

As if we needed a new reminder that we’re already halfway through yet another throwaway year, here comes Toyota with some 2022 model-year launches—but at least they might offer us the comforting thought of better days ahead. How’s this dressed-up Supra for a bit of cheer?

It’s officially called the Supra A91-CF, and yes, the CF in the name stands for the array of carbon-fiber elements adorning this limited-edition model. You’ll see the exposed weave on the front splitter, the side rockers, the rear ducktail spoiler, and the canards. The aero kit, Toyota claims, “improves downforce and stability” apart from jazzing up the looks, although it doesn’t say by how much.

Since the A91-CF is based on the updated 3.0-liter Supra launched last year—the one that got a power bump to 382hp from 335hp—it also benefits from the tweaked and strengthened chassis brought on by that set of upgrades. The matte-black 19-inch wheels are unique to this model, though, which comes in three colors: Absolute Zero White, Nitro Yellow, and a matte-gray shade called Phantom.

We don’t get to see photos of the interior, but the bumf says it’s done in red and black, with red contrast stitching on the seats, more carbon-fiber bits, and sport pedals. For safety, an optional Driver’s Assist Package adds full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and parking sensors with emergency braking function to the standard suite of safety features.

Finally, all 2022 Supras come with a complimentary one-year National Auto Sport Association membership, which includes perks like performance driving training...but that’s only for the US market. As is the Supra A91-CF—all 600 units of it that will be made. Sorry to get your hopes up there, but we’ll get our share of Supra updates and better days.

And remember, the GR Yaris is also dropping next month...

