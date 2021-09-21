Yet another facelift adds an optional blacktop to the Toyota Vios

It’s only been a little over a year since Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) brought in the refreshed Vios, but the subcompact sedan is already getting yet another facelift in Thailand.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Thailand

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Thailand

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Known as the Yaris Ativ in that market, the updated model gets some slight tweaks to the front fascia. The overall look up front has been retained, but it gets new fog lamp housings with larger bezels flanking the gaping grille.

Higher variants get additional gloss black side-mirror accents as well as 15-inch alloy wheels, while the top-of-the-line Sport Premium trim adds LED headlamps and DRLs plus side and rear skirts to the package. This one can be had with a blacktop two-tone look for an additional 12,000 Thai baht (P18,000) when paired with a Platinum White Pearl finish, or for 5,000 Thai baht (P7,500) with Red Mica Metallic or Grayish Blue Metalic color options.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Thailand

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Thailand

More features exclusive to the top-spec Vios are found inside the cabin, such as leather trim on the seats, a new 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster, and a six-speaker setup. The 6.7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is available in all but the base variant.

Continue reading below ↓

In terms of safety tech, vehicle stability control, traction control, and hill-start assist come as standard. The Vios Sport Premium, meanwhile, gets a pre-collision system with autonomous emergency braking as well as lane-departure alert. No upgrades were made to the engine, so expect Philippine-spec Vios units to retain their 1.3- and 1.5-liter powertrains if and when the new model arrives.

So, would you like to see this updated Vios land in our market or are you content with the one we have right now? Tell us what you think in the comments.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Thailand

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Thailand

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Thailand

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Thailand

PHOTO BY ToyotaToyota Motor Thailand

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.