The new Chevy Corvette Z06 packs a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 that makes 670hp

Chevrolet has finally pulled the wraps off of the new Corvette Z06, and it’s as beastly as the Internet was expecting it to be.

The initial reports hold true, as the C8 Z06 debuts with 5.5-liter V8 that revs up to 8,600rpm and generate a whopping 670hp. No turbo here, and Chevy says that makes these figures the highest ever for a naturally aspirated V8.

Compared with the powertrain of the previous-generation Z06, this one is smaller but produces 20 more horsepower. Meanwhile, the standard C8’s 6.2-liter that churns out 495 buff horses simply pales in comparison.

The new engine features an all-new flat-plane crankshaft design which helps enable the high revs. Chevy also says its engineers spent two years crafting a rich exhaust tone that’s “unlike anything ever heard from a Corvette.”

The new Z06 has a lower stance with wider fenders and larger air intakes that improve the car’s cooling capabilities. It also has a front splitter and a unique rear spoiler that provide 165.6kg more downforce at 299kph. The Z06 also has 370mm front and 380mm rear Brembo rotors that provide enhanced stopping power.

Opt for the Z07 Performance Package, and you’ll get bigger carbon-ceramic rotors along with a full carbon-fiber aero package. The latter includes a larger front splitter, front-corner canards, a pedestal-mounted rear wing, and underbody aero strakes for maximum downforce and maneuverability across the track.

The package also comes with unique FE7 suspension, Michelin Sport Cup 2 R ZP tires specifically developed for the car, and carbon-fiber wheels that reduce the overall weight by 18.6kg.

Apart from the significant performance improvements, the Z06 also boasts a range of customization options. There are 12 exterior colors, seven interior colors, three seat choices, and six seatbelt options available.

Seven wheel packages—including five different choices on both the standard forged-aluminum and optional carbon-fiber wheels—as well as six brake caliper colors are also available.

There are also a host of extra features that can be had with the Z06. The equipped driver-oriented tech includes launch control, active stability control, and performance traction management. An electronic limited-slip differential is also fitted here.

Active safety features are also available such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear park assist with front and rear cameras.

Chevy hasn’t provided any indicative prices yet, as production is only set to begin midway through 2022. What do you think of this new supercar, though? Think it’s got what it takes to go toe-to-toe with its Italian or British competitors?

