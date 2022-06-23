Car News

Honda gives us a peek at the all-new CR-V’s Civic-like interior

by Leandre Grecia | Just now
photo of the 2023 Honda CR-V interior
PHOTO: Honda
Little by little, we’re starting to get a full view of the all-new Honda CR-V. After putting out snippets of the exterior, the Japanese carmaker has now released the first official image of the SUV’s interior.

Looks familiar, doesn’t it? Honda has taken a chunk of the dash from the all-new Civic and fitted it into the CR-V. The high-mounted center console—with the gearshift lever and all the buttons and switches on the outgoing CR-V—is now placed lower and level with the seats for a more orthodox look.

The steering wheel, the digital instrument cluster, and the infotainment system all look like they’ve been derived from the Civic, too. Not that it’s a bad thing, because this still looks pretty good, especially with all the black leather and red contrast stitching in the cabin.

This is how Honda describes it in the press release: “Sporty and modern. Fine craftsmanship. Upscale touches. Even more space. America’s best-selling SUV of the past quarter-century is raising the stakes with a more premium, comfortable, and high-tech interior that’s perfect for daily life and fun weekend adventures.”

What else would you like to see from the all-new CR-V? Here’s our list.

More photos of the 2023 Honda CR-V:

preview of the 2023 Honda CR-V front end

preview of the 2023 Honda CR-V rear end

photo of the 2023 Honda CR-V badge

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

