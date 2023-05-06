Peugeot updates 2008 and e-2008 with angry new grille, power boost, and more range

Peugeot has pulled the covers off its refreshed 2008 and e-2008, and in news that will come as no surprise to anyone, it has been treated to a new face and a fresh LED light signature at both ends. Yep, it’s the standard facelift fare.

Peugeot says that the 2008’s new design “reflects its move upmarket and strengthens its SUV status.” Eugh. Still, we do like the ‘fangtastic’ lights up front and the link to the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar.

We’re told that three trim levels will be available—Active, Allure and GT. The latter will be top-spec and will get a black contrast roof, body-colored grille elements, and full LED headlamps.

There’s new badging all around, too, as well as new alloy wheel designs in sizes between 16 and 18 inches. Inside, all versions now get a 10-inch central touchscreen as standard, while the 10-inch digital dial display has been redesigned.

But it’s the powertrain where perhaps the biggest leap forward has been made, particularly for the e-2008. The all-electric iteration now gets a larger 54kWh battery and a new electric motor, which means power jumps from 134hp to 154hp, and the max range creeps up from 345km to a much more impressive 405km.

Oh, and Peugeot has also announced that it’s going to plug the gap between the gasoline and electric versions with a 48V mild-hybrid that’s set to arrive in 2024. That’ll pair a 136hp 1.2-liter three-cylinder with a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a small electric motor that can apparently lower fuel consumption by up to 15%.

The gasoline-powered 2008s will remain pretty much the same in terms of powertrains, with the aforementioned 1.2-liter three-cylinder available in 99hp and 128hp forms. The former gets a six-speed manual only, while the latter can be paired with a manual or eight-speed auto.

More photos of the Peugeot 2008 2023:

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.