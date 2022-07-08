The all-new Volkswagen Amarok is a Ranger twin with up to 298hp

This is the all-new Volkswagen Amarok, and the big news is that Volkswagen has collaborated with Ford to spawn both this and the new Ranger.

That means the second-gen Amarok gets some familiar-sounding engines. What’s available will depend on the market you’re buying in, of course, but worldwide there’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesels with 148hp, 168hp, 201hp, and 206hp. There’s also a 3.0-liter V6 diesel with 238hp or 247hp (again depending on your market), and a 2.3-liter turbopetrol V6 that makes a hefty 298hp.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

Gearbox options are similarly plentiful, with five- or six-speed manuals, a six-speed auto, and a 10-speed auto all available. In most markets, all-wheel drive will be standard and there’ll be two systems—one full-time and one part-time. All about the flexible working arrangements these days, aren’t we?

Fancy some more serious Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles numbers? The new Amarok will wade to 800mm compared to the previous iteration’s 500mm. The wheelbase is 173mm, longer but the whole truck is only 96mm longer, so the overhangs are reduced for better approach and departure angles. There are six different drive modes, it’ll tow up to 3.5 tons, and payload in that rear bed is now 1.16 tons.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

In the double-cab version, you’ll be able to fit one Euro pallet back there, and in the single-cab you can squeeze in two. Sensible enough for you?

VW describes the Amarok as an ‘on- and off-road all-rounder,’ and there’ll be a few trim levels to reflect that. Standard will be ‘Amarok,’ ‘Life,’ and ‘Style,’ but then there’ll also be two top-spec versions: ‘Aventura’ (road-biased) and ‘PanAmericana’ (off-road biased). The most expensive versions will get ‘over 20 new driver assist systems’ and LED matrix headlights, with wheels of up to 21 inches available.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

Inside, there are clear Ranger carryovers, with the option of a giant 10- or 12-inch table for the central infotainment system. At least we’re seeing some proper buttons in a modern VW, though. Maybe the car builders will follow Commercial Vehicles’ lead?

Want to go full adventure spec? There’ll be plenty of accessories including a bike holder, manual or electrically operated roll covers, and a hardtop for the cargo bed. VW will also offer a bull bar, extra underbody protection, snorkels, and even a roof tent.

What do we think, pickup fans?

More photos of the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok:

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

