Car News

The Acura Integra Type S will be a stealthier Civic Type R

A Type R for introverts?
by Greg Potts | 3 hours ago
Acura Integra Type S coming soon
PHOTO: Acura

Big news from across the US of A: Acura (Honda's lux brand in North America) has confirmed that a high-performance Integra Type S is in the works. Not only that, it’ll join the brand’s lineup for the 2024 model year.

Acura Integra Type S test track

With the unique way that American model years work, that means we should see the finished product soon. But for now we’ve got these camouflaged images and just a couple of powertrain details.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Ralliart returns to rally: What does it take to revive a legend?
There is now a ‘Fast & Furious’ R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R set from Lego

Acura Integra Type S prototype

Acura has announced that the Type S will get a high-revving 2.0-liter turbocharged VTEC engine with ‘over 300 horsepower’. A good guess would be that it’ll get the same 324hp engine as the new Honda Civic Type R. We also know that it’ll definitely get a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited slip diff. Result.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

Acura Integra Type S preview

Acura also tells us that the hot Integra will have ‘ultimate street performance’, and we can see that the styling will be sporty but slightly more restrained than the Type R.


Excited?

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Read Next
A Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is in the works
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Acura

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱