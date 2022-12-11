The Acura Integra Type S will be a stealthier Civic Type R

Big news from across the US of A: Acura (Honda's lux brand in North America) has confirmed that a high-performance Integra Type S is in the works. Not only that, it’ll join the brand’s lineup for the 2024 model year.

With the unique way that American model years work, that means we should see the finished product soon. But for now we’ve got these camouflaged images and just a couple of powertrain details.

Acura has announced that the Type S will get a high-revving 2.0-liter turbocharged VTEC engine with ‘over 300 horsepower’. A good guess would be that it’ll get the same 324hp engine as the new Honda Civic Type R. We also know that it’ll definitely get a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited slip diff. Result.

Acura also tells us that the hot Integra will have ‘ultimate street performance’, and we can see that the styling will be sporty but slightly more restrained than the Type R.



Excited?

