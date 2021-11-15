You’re looking at the all-new Honda Integra

Blimey, we’re jealous of Americans right now. Honda (well, Acura) is bringing back the Integra, and this is what it’ll look like.

Technically speaking, what you see above is the Acura Integra Prototype, but we doubt it'll change too much before it lands in dealerships next year. Acura has announced that it’ll be priced around the $30,000 (P1.5 million) mark. Looks fantastic as a five-door coupe, doesn’t it?

PHOTO BY Acura

There’ll definitely be a six-speed manual gearbox, too, and a “high-output” 1.5-liter turbocharged VTEC engine. That’ll make it the first-ever factory-turbo Integra.

The Indy Yellow Pearl paint on this prototype is borrowed from the NSX and pays tribute to the Phoenix Yellow Type Rs of the early 2000s. There are also 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, and those ‘Chicane’ daytime running lights.

We’ll bring you more info on this—the first Integra to be built in America—as we get it. Lucky folk over there, aren’t they?

PHOTO BY Acura

PHOTO BY Acura

PHOTO BY Acura

PHOTO BY Acura

PHOTO BY Acura

PHOTO BY Acura

PHOTO BY Acura

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

