The next-gen Honda Integra will be a five-door

You may know by now that the Honda Integra is set to make a comeback, but we still don’t have a lot of details about it yet. But now, the carmaker has released a new teaser image of the next-gen sports car, and it appears it’ll come as a five-door.

All we see from the image is that the new model will have stylish taillights to match the headlamps, as well as a ducktail spoiler on this end. Frankly, it looks slightly like a fastback or just a standard sedan with a sloping roof, but Acura itself confirmed that the fifth-generation Integra will have a five-door design “just like the original Integra.” So it’ll be a liftback, then.

It’s probably not what some of you were expecting—we reckon a few of you guys were actually hoping to see the finished product look a lot like this render. But then again, we still don’t know if Honda will be building other versions of this. So for those of you wishing for, say, a two-door coupe Integra, don’t lose hope just yet.

Honda promises more details about the all-new Integra will be released as we move closer to the big reveal. Do you like what you’ve seen so far?

