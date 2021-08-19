We wouldn’t mind at all if the revived Honda Integra looked like this

We already know that the Honda Integra is making a comeback. Quite what form it’ll take, we don’t yet know. How we dearly hope it’ll look like the car in these pictures.

These rendered illustrations aren’t official, but they are exceptional. They’re the work of Jordan Rubinstein-Towler, and not only has he reimagined the classic ’90s Integra Type R in modern form, he has crafted a whole spec for it, too.

PHOTO BY Jordan Rubinstein-Towler

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Jordan Rubinstein-Towler

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

So up front, there’s a 2.4-liter VTEC four-cylinder engine delivering its 276hp peak at 8,600rpm, suggesting this is a modern Honda that’s resisted the turbo movement. Already, the artist’s dream is drifting away from reality...

There’s a titanium exhaust, a close-ratio six-speed manual, a limited-slip differential, and manually adjustable coilovers with 18-inch Enkei forged wheels at the end of them. It apparently weighs a whisker under 1.2 tons thanks to a carbon hood, roof, and hatch, while the interior is stripped out with the minimalist beauty of an Elise S1: An alcantara-wrapped wheel and digital dials are about the only nods to luxury, with aircon, multimedia, and active drive assist systems all optional.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Jordan Rubinstein-Towler

It really is a flight of fancy, then. We’ll have our hat with a side order of fries if the reborn Acura Integra looks anything like this. And we’ll devour our headgear happily if we get to have a go in the car afterward. A purely digitized dream it may be, but this is retro reimagining done properly, right?

Continue reading below ↓

You can see more specs, colors, and details of this ’Teg on Rubinstein-Towler’s Instagram page if you need further research to make your mind up. Once you have, let us know what you think below.

PHOTO BY Jordan Rubinstein-Towler

PHOTO BY Jordan Rubinstein-Towler

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Jordan Rubinstein-Towler

PHOTO BY Jordan Rubinstein-Towler

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Jordan Rubinstein-Towler

PHOTO BY Jordan Rubinstein-Towler

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.