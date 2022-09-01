The 2023 Honda Civic Type R’s 2.0-liter turbo does 315hp and 420Nm of torque

Honda didn’t reveal everything about the all-new Civic Type R when it pulled the wraps off the hot hatch in July. Yes, we got a proper look at the thing in its entirety—but the official specs remained a mystery. Now, that is no longer the case.

The Japanese car manufacturer has finally revealed the 2023 Honda Civic Type R’s output, and spec nuts won’t be disappointed.

The vehicle’s 2.0-liter K20C1 turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine produces a whopping 315hp at 6,500rpm and 420Nm of torque at 2,600-4,000rpm. Those figures are a sizeable 9hp and 20Nm improvement over its predecessor’s mill, and shifting duties are handled via a six-speed manual transmission.

PHOTO BY Honda

This means that this Type R’s power to displacement figure is now up to 157.8hp per liter—up from the last-ten version’s 153.3hp per liter.

Making that extra power possible is a redesigned turbocharger that features improved air intake and an efficient new exhaust system. Responsible for keeping the engine cool are improvements like a larger grille opening, larger radiator, and a new large-diameter cooling fan.

Available driving modes include Comfort, Sport, R+ Mode, and a new Individual Mode that allows drivers to customize vehicle settings to suit their motoring style.

Frankly, we’re excited to see this land in the Philippines. Cross your fingers that this is a matter of when and not if, guys.

More images of the Honda Civic Type R 2023:

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

